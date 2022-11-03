Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) Insider Nilufer von Bismarck Purchases 2,545 Shares of Stock

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN – Get Rating) insider Nilufer von Bismarck acquired 2,545 shares of Legal & General Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 237 ($2.74) per share, for a total transaction of £6,031.65 ($6,973.81).

Shares of LON LGEN opened at GBX 234.20 ($2.71) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 452.13. Legal & General Group Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 201.40 ($2.33) and a twelve month high of GBX 309.90 ($3.58). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 240.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 249.48. The stock has a market cap of £13.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 688.82.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a GBX 5.44 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Legal & General Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.26%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LGEN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 330 ($3.82) to GBX 285 ($3.30) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($3.58) target price on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 375 ($4.34) target price on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 390 ($4.51) target price on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Legal & General Group to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 343 ($3.97) to GBX 345 ($3.99) in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Legal & General Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 339 ($3.92).

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

