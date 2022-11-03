LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Sets New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Maxim Group lowered their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $20.00. Maxim Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. LendingClub traded as low as $10.28 and last traded at $10.33, with a volume of 99000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.64.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LC. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of LendingClub from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LendingClub in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LendingClub presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.75.
In other news, insider Ronnie Momen sold 33,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total value of $467,442.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,308,992.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Fergal Stack sold 6,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total value of $83,714.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,892,084.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ronnie Momen sold 33,726 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total transaction of $467,442.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 166,594 shares in the company, valued at $2,308,992.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. LendingClub had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The company had revenue of $304.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.95 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LendingClub Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.
LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.
