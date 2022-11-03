LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Sets New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Maxim Group lowered their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $20.00. Maxim Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. LendingClub traded as low as $10.28 and last traded at $10.33, with a volume of 99000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.64.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LC. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of LendingClub from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LendingClub in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LendingClub presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Ronnie Momen sold 33,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total value of $467,442.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,308,992.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Fergal Stack sold 6,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total value of $83,714.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,892,084.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ronnie Momen sold 33,726 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total transaction of $467,442.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 166,594 shares in the company, valued at $2,308,992.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of LendingClub

LendingClub Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LendingClub during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of LendingClub by 367.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of LendingClub by 251.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,861 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of LendingClub by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,232 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of LendingClub during the 3rd quarter worth about $97,000. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. LendingClub had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The company had revenue of $304.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.95 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LendingClub Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

About LendingClub

(Get Rating)

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

