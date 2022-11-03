Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Short Interest Update

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,630,000 shares, an increase of 5.2% from the September 30th total of 1,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 338,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days. Approximately 5.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Lennox International Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of LII stock opened at $231.44 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $235.33 and a 200 day moving average of $226.18. Lennox International has a 52 week low of $182.85 and a 52 week high of $334.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 0.92.

Get Lennox International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lennox International news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.11, for a total transaction of $104,444.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,897 shares in the company, valued at $495,325.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lennox International

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LII. Tobam lifted its stake in Lennox International by 90.7% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 225 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP lifted its position in Lennox International by 137.1% during the first quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 5,102 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lennox International by 2.6% during the first quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 5,388 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Lennox International by 119.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,470 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,052,000 after buying an additional 12,786 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lennox International by 2.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 30,701 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,917,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on LII shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Lennox International from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lennox International from $251.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen raised Lennox International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Lennox International from $201.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Lennox International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.91.

About Lennox International

(Get Rating)

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.