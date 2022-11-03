Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Short Interest Update

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,630,000 shares, an increase of 5.2% from the September 30th total of 1,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 338,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days. Approximately 5.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Lennox International Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of LII stock opened at $231.44 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $235.33 and a 200 day moving average of $226.18. Lennox International has a 52 week low of $182.85 and a 52 week high of $334.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 0.92.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Lennox International news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.11, for a total transaction of $104,444.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,897 shares in the company, valued at $495,325.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Lennox International
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have commented on LII shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Lennox International from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lennox International from $251.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen raised Lennox International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Lennox International from $201.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Lennox International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.91.
About Lennox International
Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lennox International (LII)
- New Revenue Strategy, Strong Earnings, Apple Remains a Buy
- Are Investors Bailing on Travel America as Diesel Shortages Loom?
- Devon Energy Lower After Beating Q3 Views But Slashing Dividend
- Chesapeake Energy Focus on Natural Gas Leads to Strong Results
- Sell-Side Interest Drives Mondelez Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.