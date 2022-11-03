Liberty Broadband (LBRDK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.76 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $239.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.38 million. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 142.14%. On average, analysts expect Liberty Broadband to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Liberty Broadband Trading Down 3.1 %

NASDAQ LBRDK opened at $80.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.49. The stock has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.04. Liberty Broadband has a 12-month low of $71.70 and a 12-month high of $172.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Liberty Broadband

LBRDK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $130.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $122.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband in the first quarter valued at approximately $588,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 1st quarter valued at $557,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Liberty Broadband by 10.0% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in Liberty Broadband by 5.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 75.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

See Also

