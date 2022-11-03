Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB) Shares Acquired by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,139,391 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,667 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.11% of Limbach worth $6,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Limbach by 0.7% in the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,017,104 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,069,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Limbach by 4.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 431,681 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 16,924 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Limbach by 33.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 240,664 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 60,224 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Limbach in the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Limbach in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Limbach in a research report on Friday, October 28th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Shares of Limbach stock opened at $8.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.90. Limbach Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.90 and a fifty-two week high of $9.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.77 and a 200 day moving average of $6.58.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The construction company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $116.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.00 million. Limbach had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 1.56%. As a group, research analysts predict that Limbach Holdings, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as an integrated building systems solutions company in the United States. It operates in two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the design, prefabrication, installation, management, and maintenance of mechanical, electrical, plumbing, and control systems, as well as heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC) system.

