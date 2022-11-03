LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after Guggenheim lowered their price target on the stock to $68.00. The stock had previously closed at $55.64, but opened at $53.81. LKQ shares last traded at $52.70, with a volume of 23,740 shares trading hands.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. MKM Partners began coverage on LKQ in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th.
In other LKQ news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 6,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $348,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,052,751 shares in the company, valued at $324,427,453.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
The company has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.27.
LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 9.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This is a positive change from LKQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.81%.
LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.
