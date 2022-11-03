Magna International (MG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Magna International (TSE:MG – Get Rating) (NYSE:MGA) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 4th. Analysts expect Magna International to post earnings of C$1.51 per share for the quarter.
Magna International Price Performance
TSE MG opened at C$74.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.76. The company has a market cap of C$21.51 billion and a PE ratio of 23.86. Magna International has a 52 week low of C$63.55 and a 52 week high of C$113.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$71.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$75.68.
Magna International Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.41%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Magna International Company Profile
Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.
See Also
- New Revenue Strategy, Strong Earnings, Apple Remains a Buy
- Devon Energy Lower After Beating Q3 Views But Slashing Dividend
- Are Investors Bailing on Travel America as Diesel Shortages Loom?
- Chesapeake Energy Focus on Natural Gas Leads to Strong Results
- Sell-Side Interest Drives Mondelez Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.