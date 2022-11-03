Magna International (MG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Magna International (TSE:MGGet Rating) (NYSE:MGA) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 4th. Analysts expect Magna International to post earnings of C$1.51 per share for the quarter.

TSE MG opened at C$74.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.76. The company has a market cap of C$21.51 billion and a PE ratio of 23.86. Magna International has a 52 week low of C$63.55 and a 52 week high of C$113.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$71.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$75.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.41%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MG shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Magna International to C$62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Magna International to C$85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Magna International to C$79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Magna International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$78.70.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

