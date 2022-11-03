Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday.

MBUU has been the topic of several other research reports. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Malibu Boats in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They set a neutral rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Malibu Boats from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Malibu Boats from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Malibu Boats from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Malibu Boats from $89.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Malibu Boats currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $73.29.

Malibu Boats Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MBUU opened at $51.24 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.59 and a 200-day moving average of $55.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Malibu Boats has a 1 year low of $46.30 and a 1 year high of $78.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats ( NASDAQ:MBUU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.10. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 36.24%. The company had revenue of $353.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Malibu Boats will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 89.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the 2nd quarter worth $95,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 128.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Malibu Boats during the third quarter valued at about $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

About Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

