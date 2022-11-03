Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) Price Target Lowered to C$30.00 at Scotiabank

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Scotiabank from C$34.00 to C$30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MFI. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$35.00 to C$32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Maple Leaf Foods from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Maple Leaf Foods from C$31.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Maple Leaf Foods from C$42.00 to C$36.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Maple Leaf Foods from C$45.00 to C$39.00 and set an action list buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$32.17.

Maple Leaf Foods Stock Performance

MFI opened at C$20.25 on Monday. Maple Leaf Foods has a 52-week low of C$19.61 and a 52-week high of C$32.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.88. The company has a market cap of C$2.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 506.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$21.53 and its 200-day moving average price is C$24.56.

Maple Leaf Foods Company Profile

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, snacks kits, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Schneiders, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Swift, Prime, Maple Leaf Natural Selections, Mina, Big Stick, Cappola, Deli Express, Field Roast Grain Meat Co, Holiday, Hygrade, Larsen, Lightlife, Lunch Mate, Main Street Deli, Maple Leaf Foodservice, Mitchell's, Olympic Craft Meats, Parma, Shopsy's, Sunrise, and Swift.

