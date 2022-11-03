MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $811,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in MarketAxess during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 1,345.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 47.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam acquired a new position in MarketAxess in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of MarketAxess stock opened at $232.09 on Thursday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $217.44 and a 12 month high of $422.60. The stock has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 36.04 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $258.46.

MarketAxess Announces Dividend

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.08. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 34.47%. The firm had revenue of $172.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Atlantic Securities increased their target price on MarketAxess from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on MarketAxess from $213.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on MarketAxess from $289.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on MarketAxess from $280.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on MarketAxess from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $288.80.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

Further Reading

