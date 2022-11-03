Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Purchased by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 66.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,348 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the first quarter valued at $218,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the second quarter valued at $56,000. Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the first quarter valued at $210,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 56.0% in the first quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 4,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the second quarter valued at about $1,157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MRVL. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.89.

Marvell Technology Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $39.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -150.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.05. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.30 and a fifty-two week high of $93.85.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a positive return on equity of 7.94%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -92.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $198,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,096,822.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $198,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,096,822.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nariman Yousefi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 274,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,336,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $886,800 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

