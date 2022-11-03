Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,605 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,315 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Masimo were worth $4,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Masimo by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 135,981 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $19,791,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Masimo during the 1st quarter worth $445,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Masimo by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,566 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in Masimo by 1,656.0% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 18,965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 17,885 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in Masimo by 3.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,749 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Masimo alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MASI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Masimo from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Masimo from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Masimo in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Masimo in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Masimo from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.43.

Masimo Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ MASI opened at $126.80 on Thursday. Masimo Co. has a 12-month low of $112.07 and a 12-month high of $305.21. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 38.19 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $142.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.02.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.16. Masimo had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The company had revenue of $565.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masimo Profile

(Get Rating)

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.