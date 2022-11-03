Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Bought by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 95.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,072 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,942 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Match Group were worth $562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTCH. CWM LLC grew its position in Match Group by 50.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group in the first quarter valued at about $250,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 17.9% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 94.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Match Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on MTCH. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Match Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Match Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Match Group from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Match Group to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.96.

Match Group Stock Up 4.2 %

Match Group stock opened at $45.74 on Thursday. Match Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.23 and a 52-week high of $164.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.49 and a 200-day moving average of $65.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.61, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.16.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. Match Group had a net margin of 3.48% and a negative return on equity of 164.13%. The company had revenue of $794.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.13 million. On average, research analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Match Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.