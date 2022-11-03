Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Shares Acquired by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 996,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,214,000 after buying an additional 19,570 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 100,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 646.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 372,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,694,000 after buying an additional 322,951 shares during the period. 80.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MPW stock opened at $11.01 on Thursday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $24.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.77%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MPW. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Medical Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medical Properties Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.91.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

