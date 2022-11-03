Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Stock Holdings Lifted by abrdn plc

abrdn plc lifted its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 372,094 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,963 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $20,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronit Capital LLP lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ronit Capital LLP now owns 5,520 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 4.8% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,173 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 913.2% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 167,701 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,271,000 after purchasing an additional 151,150 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Micron Technology by 8.1% during the second quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 39,186 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 13,675 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $53.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.45 and a 1-year high of $98.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.60.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 5.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MU shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $56.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Susquehanna cut their price target on Micron Technology from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Micron Technology from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total value of $1,059,412.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 119,126 shares in the company, valued at $7,602,621.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.