Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lowered its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,138 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $2,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MAA. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 532.4% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 727,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,347,000 after buying an additional 612,352 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 76.9% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,347,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,228,000 after buying an additional 585,804 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,880,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,650,626,000 after purchasing an additional 547,369 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 991.4% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 472,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,052,000 after purchasing an additional 429,584 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3,382.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 398,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,518,000 after purchasing an additional 387,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Down 2.8 %

MAA stock opened at $153.21 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $158.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.13 and a fifty-two week high of $231.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27, a PEG ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.75.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 92.25%.

MAA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.08.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

(Get Rating)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.