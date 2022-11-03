Mighty Craft Limited (ASX:MCL) Insider Buys A$19,700.00 in Stock

Mighty Craft Limited (ASX:MCL – Get Rating) insider John Hood bought 100,000 shares of Mighty Craft stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.20 ($0.13) per share, for a total transaction of A$19,700.00 ($12,792.21).

John Hood also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mighty Craft alerts:

On Tuesday, November 1st, John Hood bought 30,000 shares of Mighty Craft stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.20 ($0.13) per share, for a total transaction of A$6,000.00 ($3,896.10).

Mighty Craft Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.26.

Mighty Craft Company Profile

Mighty Craft Limited engages in the acquisition and operation of various breweries, distilleries, bars, and restaurants in Australia. The company sells its products under the Seven Seasons, Better Beer, Mismatch Brewing Co, 78 Degrees, Hills Cider, Jetty Road Brewery, Ballistic Beer Co, Kangaroo Island Spirits, Torquay Beverage Company, Slipstream, Sparkke, Sauce Brewing Co, Brogan's Way, and Foghorn Brewery brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mighty Craft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mighty Craft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.