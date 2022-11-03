Mike Balfour Acquires 10,000 Shares of Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust plc (LON:SBSI) Stock

Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust plc (LON:SBSI – Get Rating) insider Mike Balfour bought 10,000 shares of Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 96 ($1.11) per share, with a total value of £9,600 ($11,099.55).

Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust stock opened at GBX 96.50 ($1.12) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 102.01 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 105.03. Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust plc has a one year low of GBX 95 ($1.10) and a one year high of GBX 109 ($1.26). The company has a market cap of £82.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.30 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is an increase from Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust’s previous dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.50%.

Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust PLC is a principal investment firm. Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust PLC is based in London, the United Kingdom.

