Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 12,055 Shares of H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,502 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,055 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in H World Group were worth $2,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in H World Group by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Ocean Arete Ltd. purchased a new position in H World Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,612,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in H World Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,524,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in H World Group by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in H World Group by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208 shares during the period. 45.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HTHT. StockNews.com raised shares of H World Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of H World Group from $52.20 to $46.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.97.

Shares of HTHT stock opened at $31.55 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.12. H World Group Limited has a 52 week low of $21.98 and a 52 week high of $49.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of -39.94 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.05). H World Group had a negative return on equity of 15.16% and a negative net margin of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $504.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.18 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that H World Group Limited will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

H World Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

