Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 2,018 Shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $2,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the first quarter worth about $59,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the first quarter worth about $121,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 148.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The purchased a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the first quarter worth about $209,000. 99.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apartment Income REIT alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on AIRC shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.43.

Apartment Income REIT Stock Performance

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

Shares of Apartment Income REIT stock opened at $37.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.56. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 52 week low of $35.50 and a 52 week high of $55.82.

(Get Rating)

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.