Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,575 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $2,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PNW. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 18.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,911,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $539,808,000 after buying an additional 1,072,235 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 823.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,109,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,131,000 after buying an additional 989,421 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 29.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,537,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $276,313,000 after buying an additional 808,207 shares during the period. Cincinnati Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 188.9% during the first quarter. Cincinnati Financial Corp now owns 729,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,971,000 after buying an additional 477,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,338,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,041,714,000 after buying an additional 241,019 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $60.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle West Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.17.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PNW opened at $67.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 0.38. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $59.03 and a 52 week high of $80.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.37 and a 200 day moving average of $72.31.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.60 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 9.04%. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle West Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.865 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This is an increase from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.49%.

Insider Transactions at Pinnacle West Capital

In other news, Director Kathryn L. Munro sold 2,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $190,011.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,245,698.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985, and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

