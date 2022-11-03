Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 203,807 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 15,615 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $2,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AAL. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 6,685.7% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,425 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 1,403.6% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,090 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 105.8% during the second quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 193.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,721 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.06% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AAL opened at $13.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 1.45. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.65 and a 52 week high of $22.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.32 and a 200 day moving average of $14.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The airline reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $13.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.99) earnings per share. American Airlines Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other American Airlines Group news, EVP Vasu Raja sold 1,851 shares of American Airlines Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.59, for a total value of $25,155.09. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,087,281.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Melius assumed coverage on American Airlines Group in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of American Airlines Group to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.43.

About American Airlines Group

(Get Rating)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

