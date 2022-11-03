Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Position in AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) by 105.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,600 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $2,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of AppLovin by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 1,467.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin in the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. 37.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on APP. Morgan Stanley began coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson cut their price objective on AppLovin from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on AppLovin from $65.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research lowered their target price on AppLovin from $53.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on AppLovin in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AppLovin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AppLovin Stock Down 6.1 %

In other AppLovin news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 22,500 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total value of $598,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,644,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,318,185.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other AppLovin news, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 106,762 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total value of $3,635,246.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,781,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,095,808.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 22,500 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total transaction of $598,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 2,644,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,318,185.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 12.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

APP stock opened at $16.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.41, a PEG ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82. AppLovin Co. has a one year low of $15.99 and a one year high of $116.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.03.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $776.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $827.75 million. AppLovin had a positive return on equity of 3.74% and a negative net margin of 3.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AppLovin Co. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

AppLovin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

Further Reading

