Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 306 Shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cable One were worth $1,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Cable One during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Tobam lifted its position in shares of Cable One by 105.3% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 39 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cable One during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Cable One by 46.7% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp lifted its position in shares of Cable One by 20.5% during the second quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 53 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CABO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Cable One from $1,896.00 to $1,725.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cable One from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Cable One from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $1,700.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Cable One to $1,550.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cable One in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,575.00.

In other news, SVP Eric Michael Lardy sold 530 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,346.64, for a total value of $713,719.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,015 shares in the company, valued at $2,713,479.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Eric Michael Lardy sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,346.64, for a total transaction of $713,719.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,713,479.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP James A. Obermeyer sold 30 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,344.66, for a total transaction of $40,339.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,307,009.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders acquired 1,100 shares of company stock worth $1,245,051 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CABO opened at $813.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $940.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,166.37. Cable One, Inc. has a twelve month low of $730.44 and a twelve month high of $1,869.42.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $12.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $13.41 by ($1.28). The business had revenue of $429.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.46 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 20.82%. Equities analysts expect that Cable One, Inc. will post 63.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were paid a $2.85 dividend. This is an increase from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $11.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.06%.

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

