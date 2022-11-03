Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 30,497 Shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its position in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,497 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in GDS were worth $2,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GDS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of GDS by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,722,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507,914 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of GDS by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,130,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,111,000 after buying an additional 953,820 shares during the last quarter. Tekne Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GDS by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Tekne Capital Management LLC now owns 1,195,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,918,000 after buying an additional 551,100 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of GDS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,288,000. Finally, Toronado Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of GDS by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 839,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,958,000 after buying an additional 304,363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GDS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on GDS in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded GDS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Nomura downgraded GDS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded GDS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded GDS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.80 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.07.

GDS stock opened at $9.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 0.95. GDS Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $8.41 and a 1 year high of $62.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.59.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.09. GDS had a negative return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 18.23%. The company had revenue of $344.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.75 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that GDS Holdings Limited will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

