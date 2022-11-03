Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 4,568 Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its stake in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,568 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $2,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 16.0% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 0.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 68,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 2.6% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 15,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 1.5% in the second quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 30,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 1.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 33,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

DXC Technology Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of DXC Technology stock opened at $28.16 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.93. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. DXC Technology has a 12-month low of $22.65 and a 12-month high of $39.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 3.42%. Research analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DXC shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of DXC Technology to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Susquehanna lowered shares of DXC Technology from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.82.

DXC Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering, consulting, and data analytics solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.