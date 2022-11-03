Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 500 Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $2,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 6,957 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 260.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 58,420 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the second quarter worth about $219,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 7.3% during the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 119,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,971,000 after purchasing an additional 8,167 shares during the period. Finally, LGT Group Foundation grew its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 12.9% during the second quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 187,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,237,000 after purchasing an additional 21,385 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $54.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, ZoomInfo Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.24.

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ ZI opened at $30.81 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.31. The stock has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of 66.98, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.29. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.12 and a fifty-two week high of $79.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $267.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.45 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 13.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.39, for a total value of $216,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,137,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,357,470.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.39, for a total value of $216,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,137,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,357,470.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 181,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total transaction of $8,416,451.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,897,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,924,086.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 553,352 shares of company stock valued at $26,630,172. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

