Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 78,623 Shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 349,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,623 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Luminar Technologies worth $2,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Luminar Technologies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 40,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Luminar Technologies by 8,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. boosted its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 18,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. 62.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Austin Russell bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.07 per share, with a total value of $226,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 955,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,661,850. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders bought 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,450,250. Company insiders own 43.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Luminar Technologies Price Performance

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LAZR. Northland Securities cut Luminar Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Westpark Capital began coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Luminar Technologies to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.93.

Shares of LAZR opened at $7.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 11.60, a quick ratio of 11.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.57. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.61 and a 1-year high of $23.90.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $9.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 million. Luminar Technologies had a negative net margin of 832.16% and a negative return on equity of 134.47%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

About Luminar Technologies

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

Further Reading

