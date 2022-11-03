Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Trims Stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 358,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,844 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $2,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIRI. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Sirius XM in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sirius XM in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Sirius XM in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Sirius XM in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Sirius XM in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. 10.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on SIRI. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $8.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Pivotal Research dropped their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $7.10 to $6.75 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $7.60 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.84.

NASDAQ SIRI opened at $6.07 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.20. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.69 and a 52-week high of $6.88. The company has a market cap of $23.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $0.024 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. This is an increase from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.03%.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

