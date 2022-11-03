Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Shares Down 3.9%

Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) fell 3.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $48.46 and last traded at $48.46. 15,813 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,024,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TAP shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wedbush began coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Molson Coors Beverage to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Molson Coors Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.70.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Up 1.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.26.

Institutional Trading of Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.01. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 529.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 304.9% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.