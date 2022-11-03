M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Purchased by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 49.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,328 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $1,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 77.4% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in M&T Bank in the first quarter worth $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 1,523.1% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in M&T Bank in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 548.5% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $163.71 on Thursday. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $141.49 and a fifty-two week high of $193.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $29.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.84.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.21 by ($0.38). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 22.80%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.28%.

M&T Bank announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, July 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MTB shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $192.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $187.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $200.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other M&T Bank news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.55, for a total value of $377,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,349 shares in the company, valued at $1,574,203.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other M&T Bank news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.55, for a total transaction of $377,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,574,203.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 21,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $3,800,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,104,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,656 shares of company stock worth $5,604,091. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

