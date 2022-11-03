Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Receives $11.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MWA shares. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Mueller Water Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Mueller Water Products to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Mueller Water Products from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Mueller Water Products Price Performance

Mueller Water Products stock opened at $11.44 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.61. Mueller Water Products has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $17.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.26.

Mueller Water Products Increases Dividend

Mueller Water Products ( NYSE:MWA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $333.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Mueller Water Products’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mueller Water Products will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.061 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Mueller Water Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is currently 41.07%.

Insider Transactions at Mueller Water Products

In other news, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 12,578 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $150,936.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $985,056. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Mueller Water Products

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 264,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 140,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,716,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,580,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,230,000 after buying an additional 648,083 shares during the period. Finally, Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 69,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 14,916 shares during the period. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mueller Water Products

(Get Rating)

Mueller Water Products Inc manufactures and markets products and services used in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in North America and internationally. Its products and services are used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies.

