Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Shares Gap Down to $20.74

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.74, but opened at $19.43. Myriad Genetics shares last traded at $18.79, with a volume of 1,734 shares.

MYGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Myriad Genetics from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Myriad Genetics to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.59 and its 200-day moving average is $21.29.

Myriad Genetics ( NASDAQ:MYGN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 2.62% and a negative return on equity of 3.44%. The business had revenue of $179.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,096,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,425,000 after purchasing an additional 770,460 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,804,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,292,000 after buying an additional 607,932 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Myriad Genetics by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,178,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,416,000 after buying an additional 290,269 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Myriad Genetics by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,759,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,531,000 after acquiring an additional 269,887 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,949,000. 99.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops and commercializes genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and mental health applications. It provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, or metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

