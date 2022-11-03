Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Position Increased by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 58.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDAQ. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 131.1% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Nasdaq during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nasdaq during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 53.6% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 175.0% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NDAQ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Nasdaq from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Nasdaq from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $63.33 to $66.67 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.51.

Nasdaq Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $60.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $29.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.00. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.77 and a 52 week high of $71.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $890.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.15 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 18.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 35.04%.

Insider Activity at Nasdaq

In related news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total value of $740,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 135,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,372,627.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total transaction of $740,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 135,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,372,627.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.11, for a total value of $185,327.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,407,857.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,880 shares of company stock valued at $1,300,645. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

