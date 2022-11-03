National Bank Financial Comments on Fortis Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:FTS)

Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fortis in a research note issued on Sunday, October 30th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $1.99 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.15. The consensus estimate for Fortis’ current full-year earnings is $2.00 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Fortis’ FY2023 earnings at $2.26 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Edward Jones downgraded Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fortis in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upgraded Fortis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Fortis from C$63.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on Fortis from C$65.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Shares of FTS opened at $38.74 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.61 and its 200 day moving average is $45.32. The company has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.42. Fortis has a 12-month low of $34.76 and a 12-month high of $51.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.4116 per share. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.20%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Fortis by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in Fortis by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 110,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,179,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Fortis by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 97,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after purchasing an additional 5,613 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Fortis by 194.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 14,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 9,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fortis by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 8,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. 49.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

