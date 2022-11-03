NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS) Trading Down 5.5% on Analyst Downgrade

NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) traded down 5.5% on Tuesday after KeyCorp lowered their price target on the stock from $15.00 to $14.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. NerdWallet traded as low as $10.99 and last traded at $11.10. 1,578 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 190,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Tim Chao-Ming Chen purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.60 per share, with a total value of $288,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 389,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,739,267.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $48,990 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NerdWallet

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NerdWallet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NerdWallet by 500.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 163,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 136,144 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of NerdWallet by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,316,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,368,000 after buying an additional 49,443 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of NerdWallet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $441,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of NerdWallet by 949.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 263,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after buying an additional 238,760 shares during the last quarter. 29.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NerdWallet Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.02.

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $125.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.60 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NerdWallet, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About NerdWallet

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers. The company's platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

