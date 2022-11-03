NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Stock Position Cut by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lessened its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,438 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 439 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $1,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in NetApp by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 623 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in NetApp by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in NetApp by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 552 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NetApp by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,892 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in NetApp by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,729 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Get NetApp alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total value of $1,256,760.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 78,463 shares in the company, valued at $5,478,286.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NetApp Price Performance

NASDAQ NTAP opened at $68.87 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.22. NetApp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.56 and a 52-week high of $96.82.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.11. NetApp had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 128.71%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NTAP. OTR Global raised shares of NetApp to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of NetApp from $91.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of NetApp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of NetApp to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.50.

NetApp Profile

(Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.