Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 181.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,650 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in Netflix by 2,075.0% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Netflix from $243.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $306.55.

Netflix Stock Performance

NFLX opened at $273.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $243.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.23. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.71 and a 1-year high of $700.99. The company has a market cap of $121.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.28.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.97. Netflix had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 27.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

