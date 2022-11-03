Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Price Target Raised to $116.00 at Mizuho

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $105.00 to $116.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $114.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $91.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $122.50.

NBIX opened at $122.06 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.57. The company has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 214.14 and a beta of 0.52. Neurocrine Biosciences has a one year low of $71.88 and a one year high of $125.00.

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.74). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 0.88% and a net margin of 0.94%. The company had revenue of $378.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.62 million. Analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.09, for a total value of $1,200,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,510,711.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 21,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.95, for a total value of $2,281,421.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,001,183.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.09, for a total value of $1,200,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,510,711.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,853 shares of company stock worth $7,025,600 in the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 217,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,353,000 after acquiring an additional 5,960 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $897,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 6,483.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

