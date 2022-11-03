Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) PT Lowered to $13.00 at Raymond James

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

NMRK has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Newmark Group from $13.25 to $10.25 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Newmark Group to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Newmark Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.56.

Newmark Group Stock Down 6.2 %

NMRK stock opened at $7.69 on Monday. Newmark Group has a 52 week low of $7.69 and a 52 week high of $19.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.75.

Newmark Group Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Newmark Group

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.43%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Newmark Group during the 1st quarter worth $34,163,000. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Newmark Group by 131.8% during the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,494,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986,921 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Newmark Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,213,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,242 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Newmark Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,552,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 142.3% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,176,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,654,000 after buying an additional 1,278,444 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.30% of the company’s stock.

About Newmark Group

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

