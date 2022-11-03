Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) Hits New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday after BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on the stock from $8.25 to $8.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Nexa Resources traded as low as $4.82 and last traded at $4.85, with a volume of 9538 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.02.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised Nexa Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Nexa Resources by 9.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 502,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,695,000 after purchasing an additional 42,500 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Nexa Resources in the first quarter worth $1,508,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Nexa Resources by 48.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 34,241 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Nexa Resources in the second quarter worth $402,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Nexa Resources in the first quarter worth $545,000. Institutional investors own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Nexa Resources Stock Down 6.3 %

Nexa Resources Company Profile

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $594.65 million, a P/E ratio of 4.49, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.44 and a 200 day moving average of $6.64.

Nexa Resources SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. The company also produces zinc, silver, gold, copper cement, lead, sulfuric acid, sulfur dioxide, copper sulfate, and limestone deposits. It owns and operates five underground polymetallic mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the State of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

