Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $679,000 Holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) by 4,015.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,469 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in Lithia Motors by 100.0% in the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Lithia Motors by 2,112.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Lithia Motors by 97.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lithia Motors in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lithia Motors in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors Stock Performance

Shares of LAD stock opened at $202.39 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $263.35. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a one year low of $180.00 and a one year high of $349.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 4.53, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Lithia Motors Announces Dividend

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $11.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.90 by ($0.82). Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 28.20%. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $11.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 46.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is presently 3.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lithia Motors

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.55, for a total value of $36,659.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $548,259.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Lithia Motors news, Director Sidney B. Deboer purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $268.43 per share, with a total value of $268,430.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 36,735 shares in the company, valued at $9,860,776.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.55, for a total value of $36,659.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,019 shares in the company, valued at $548,259.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LAD shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lithia Motors from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Lithia Motors in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Lithia Motors from $540.00 to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Lithia Motors from $565.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut Lithia Motors from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lithia Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.00.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

