Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 55,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DKNG. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in DraftKings by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in DraftKings by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 22,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in DraftKings by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp grew its stake in DraftKings by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 21,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in DraftKings by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period. 29.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DKNG shares. Cowen reduced their price objective on DraftKings from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on DraftKings from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on DraftKings from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on DraftKings from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.62.

NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $15.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.84. DraftKings Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.77 and a twelve month high of $48.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.70.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $466.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.24 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 88.80% and a negative net margin of 99.14%. On average, equities research analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

