Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 4,000 Shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kennametal were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in Kennametal by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 15,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Kennametal by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 18,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 6,431 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kennametal by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 46,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Kennametal by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Kennametal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $549,000.

Get Kennametal alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on KMT. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Kennametal from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Kennametal from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Kennametal from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kennametal in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Kennametal from $31.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

Kennametal Price Performance

Shares of Kennametal stock opened at $22.96 on Thursday. Kennametal Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.21 and a 52-week high of $40.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.20 and a 200-day moving average of $24.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). Kennametal had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $494.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.06 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Kennametal’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Kennametal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Kennametal’s payout ratio is currently 49.08%.

Kennametal Profile

(Get Rating)

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.