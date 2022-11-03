Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 670 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,196,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,513,630,000 after buying an additional 58,395 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Qorvo by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,956,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,111,471,000 after purchasing an additional 261,754 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its stake in Qorvo by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 6,645,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $824,733,000 after purchasing an additional 699,968 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Qorvo by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,287,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $655,453,000 after purchasing an additional 541,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Qorvo by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,801,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $595,916,000 after purchasing an additional 16,097 shares in the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 2,438 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.18, for a total transaction of $268,618.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,754,824.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 2,438 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.18, for a total transaction of $268,618.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,754,824.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Paul J. Fego sold 2,413 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.42, for a total transaction of $206,118.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,909.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,075 shares of company stock valued at $597,468. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Qorvo Price Performance

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Qorvo from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Qorvo from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays cut shares of Qorvo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $120.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.71.

Shares of Qorvo stock opened at $84.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.36. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.38 and a 12-month high of $178.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.06.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 26.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

Qorvo declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 2nd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 22.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

