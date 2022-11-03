NorthRock Partners LLC Sells 1,006 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

NorthRock Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,006 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 52,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,148,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 222,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,321,000 after acquiring an additional 99,636 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 474,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,671,000 after acquiring an additional 77,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 55,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total transaction of $3,880,031.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,797,447.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 5,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $642,477.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 248,011 shares in the company, valued at $31,006,335.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total transaction of $3,880,031.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 533,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,797,447.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,964 shares of company stock worth $4,936,426. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.9 %

JPM opened at $126.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $372.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.81. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $101.28 and a 52 week high of $171.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 26.85%. The firm had revenue of $32.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.90.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Further Reading

