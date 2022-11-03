Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Acquires 26,434 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,508 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,434 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $1,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PGX. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $22,149,000. Joule Financial LLC bought a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $8,253,000. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter worth $8,342,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 381.5% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 674,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,148,000 after buying an additional 534,110 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 520.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 584,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,926,000 after buying an additional 489,929 shares during the period.

PGX stock opened at $11.16 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.35. Invesco Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $11.05 and a fifty-two week high of $15.19.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

