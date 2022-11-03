Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Buys 1,729 Shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,062 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned approximately 0.11% of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF worth $1,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 97,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,885,000 after purchasing an additional 32,507 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Townsend & Associates Inc grew its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 26,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 51,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,746,000 after acquiring an additional 8,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000.

Get iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF alerts:

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IYY opened at $91.87 on Thursday. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a one year low of $85.43 and a one year high of $118.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.83.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Company Profile

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.