Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Buys 19,134 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,227 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,134 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $1,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $109,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFUS opened at $40.82 on Thursday. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $37.96 and a 52 week high of $52.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.45 and a 200 day moving average of $42.79.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.