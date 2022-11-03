Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Decreases Stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. reduced its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 42,241 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,339,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,336,337,000 after buying an additional 703,555 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,911,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,316,140,000 after buying an additional 1,225,458 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,619,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,227,237,000 after buying an additional 270,396 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 182.0% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 32,070,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,547,688,000 after buying an additional 20,699,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 17,502,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,390,565,000 after buying an additional 69,139 shares in the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NEM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Eight Capital reduced their target price on shares of Newmont to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Fundamental Research reduced their target price on shares of Newmont from $79.52 to $63.91 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.83.

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $128,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 42,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,834,266.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $469,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 232,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,949,251.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $128,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 42,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,834,266.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NEM opened at $39.53 on Thursday. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $39.45 and a 12 month high of $86.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.35 and a 200-day moving average of $54.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The company has a market cap of $31.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.37 and a beta of 0.25.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 6.40%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 174.60%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

